Pres. Trump to unveil America250 plans tonight at Iowa State Fairgrounds

The gates open at the Iowa State Fairgrounds at noon today in advance of tonight’s appearance by President Trump.

He’s expected to offer some details about plans for the year-long celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary, culminating one year and one day from now. What’s being billed as a “monumental celebration” is planned on July 4th of 2026.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says Iowa is the perfect place to launch the star-spangled event.

“We’re first in pork. We’re first in corn, first in eggs,” Grassley says, “and Iowa is going to be first in starting the one-year celebration leading up to the 250th anniversary of our signing of the Declaration of Independence.”

Iowa promises to be the centerpiece of the celebration, with events to be staged in all 50 states and all U.S. territories. Grassley says he’s looking forward to hearing more about the national plan and Iowa’s role in it.

“I will be there listening to the president, maybe having a short few remarks to give before he arrives,” Grassley says. “I’m proud to help celebrate and particularly have the president and start this one-year celebration here in Iowa.”

Tonight’s event at the fairgrounds in Des Moines is free, but tickets are required in advance at America250.org. The program is scheduled to start at 5 PM with Trump’s speech slated for 7:30, to be followed by fireworks.

It’s Trump’s first visit to Iowa since he returned to the White House.