Des Moines Police say a man driving a classic, 70 year old car hit a police patrol car nearly head on early this morning and drove away.

Police say they found the vehicle and the driver about three minutes after the patrol car was hit. The officer and the driver of the 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air had minor injuries. A 62 year old Des Moines man has been charged with first offense drunk driving, improper lane use and leaving the scene of the accident.