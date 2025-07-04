Fireworks pose a very real risk to your eyesight

An eye doctor who serves northeast Iowa dreads being on call during the Fourth of July, as she says there’s always a case of someone being blinded by fireworks.

Dr. Anna Kitzmann, an ophthalmologist at the Emplify Health by Gundersen Clinic in Decorah, says fireworks can cause devastating injuries to the hands, face and especially to the eyes.

“We see everything from mild eye injuries to maybe just a scratch on the surface of the eye,” Kitzmann says, “to very serious eye injuries that result in blindness and even loss of the eyeball.”

While manufacturers of fireworks recommend the use of hearing and eye protection before lighting the fuse, Kitzmann says she’d go a big step further.

“My number-one suggestion, honestly, would be to leave fireworks to the professionals, to not buy fireworks, to just watch a professional fireworks display from a safe distance,” Kitzmann says. “Choosing ways to celebrate with glowsticks or other things that aren’t fireworks to show support in a patriotic manner would be my recommendation.”

Some items being sold in the big tents for Independence Day don’t go bang, and they’re considered fine for kids, but Kitzmann disagrees.

“Even sparklers are dangerous. We often think that sparklers are safe for children, but they can burn at 1,800 degrees,” Kitzmann says. “Even sparklers are not safe for children, so really, my number-one suggestion would be to please just leave fireworks to the professionals.”

State health officials say the number of fireworks injuries in Iowa has more than doubled since fireworks were legalized for sale here in 2017, with many more children being hurt and more people needing amputation.