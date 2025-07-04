Ghim leads at John Deere Classic

Illinois native Doug Ghim fired an opening-round 9-under par 62 to take sole possession of the lead in the John Deere Classic.

For 29-year-old Ghim, it marked his career low round in seven years on the PGA TOUR.

“There are times like earlier in my career that you try to go out and shoot a 62. Not to say that we’re not trying to shoot 62 every day, but you kind of have it let to come to you,” Ghim said. “Obviously on Sunday if you’re behind the pack you’re going to have to try to. On a Thursday you’re just trying to keep yourself in it.”

Just one shot back are Austin Eckroat and Max Homa after carding 8-under par 63s.

“I just did everything really solid. I made a ton of putts. Kept the driver in good spots. Got to take advantage of my iron play, my wedge play,” Homa said. “Always feels good to get off to a good start when you’re struggling, that’s for sure.”

Eckroat’s first round on TPC Deere Run included an eagle on the 2nd hole.

“8-under is a great score. It’s not like I ran away from the field at all. That’s just when the conditions are like they were this morning that’s what have to do,” Eckroat said. “Yeah, just going to try to do more of the same. You know, I’m definitely not in a safe position to where I’m going to be automatically in contention on the weekend. I got to go play some good golf. That’s the main focus.”

California’s Michael Kim won this event seven years ago, and shot 7-under Thursday to finish in a group just two back.

“Obviously I had a fantastic week in 2018, but I just think I’m a much more complete player physically and mentally,” Kim said. “So just kind of a lightning-in-a-bottle moment. What I’ve been doing now feels way more sustainable.”

Six-time TOUR winner Rickie Fowler ended the day on three shots off the lead in a pack that shot 6-under.

-story by George McNeilly