Tips to keep guests at your red, white and blue BBQ from turning green

As Iowans head off for Independence Day picnics and potlucks, an expert on food-borne pathogens offers a few reminders so everyone can enjoy the delicious dishes and avoid a trip to the ER.

Michael Pentella, an epidemiology professor and director of the State Hygienic Laboratory at the University of Iowa, says it’s important to control food temperatures and to only bring out items from the refrigerator or cooler when it’s time to eat.

“You don’t want to leave it out there too long and give the bacteria time to multiply,” Pentella says. “It’s really important to keep cold food cold and hot food hot.”

When grilling out, he recommends using a meat thermometer to make certain the pork, beef or chicken is being properly cooked to eliminate diseases like salmonella and E-coli.

“In the food prep stage, cross-contamination between foods that you’re going to cook and foods that you’re going to eat uncooked can occur,” Pentella says, “and washing your hands between touching the two are really important as well, and not using the same utensils, like the same knives.”

After the meal is over, before you head off to the lake or to play volleyball, be sure to put leftovers in the fridge or cooler as soon as possible to prevent bacterial growth.

“When you transport food, it’s also important to transport at the right temperatures,” Pentella says, “so if you’re going to be taking food that should be kept cold from the refrigerator, it’s in another site, keep it cold during the transport.”

Lastly, he suggests checking the FDA website to insure nothing that’s on the menu or on your table has been subject of a recall or alert.