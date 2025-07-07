Grassley investigating DOJ, FBI over Trump indictments

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley says, as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, he’s making it a priority to work with whistleblowers to get information about people who worked on federal indictments against President Trump.

“Everybody who had anything to do since President Trump went down that golden elevator in 2015 (and) have been trying to get him out of the presidency or what he was out of the presidency into prison,” Grassley said during Trump’s rally on the Iowa State Fairgrounds to kick off the July 4th weekend and the year-long celebration of the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Grassley has said before that he’s concerned the FBI and Department of Justice conducted “politically-charged” investigations of Trump. “I’m going to make sure that everybody is exposed and the documents prove it for the eight years that the opposition was trying to put President Trump in prison,” Grassley said last Thursday, drawing cheers from the crowd that waited for hours to see Trump.

In 2023, Trump was charged with mishandling classified records and attempting to overturn with results of the 2016 election. Both cases have been dismissed. The Justice Department abandoned appeals after Trump’s election. Since the Nixon presidency, the agency has maintained a sitting President cannot be indicted as it would unconstitutionally prevent them from performing their duties as the head of the executive branch.