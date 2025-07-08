Democrat Taylor Wettach enters race in Iowa’s 1st congressional district

Democrat Taylor Wettach, a Muscatine attorney, is running for Iowa’s first district congressional seat that’s currently held by Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who’s seeking reelection.

Wettach said there’s an “affordability crisis” in the country and he wants to address those concerns. “Folks are having to decide between food on the table or health care…or concerns with, say, folks trying to get ahold of the Social Security Administration and they’re getting left on hold,” Wettach told Radio Iowa this morning. “Things are getting worse and worse.”

Wettach will face at least three other Democrats in a 2026 Primary, including attorney Christina Bohannan of Iowa City, who has run twice against Miller-Meeks. Wettach, a 34-year-old who has never run for office before, said people want “new voices” in politics.

“Folks want to turn the page on Miller-Meeks and what she and what far right Republicans are doing to our state,” Wettach said. “Folks want to start anew. They want new leadership. They want new ideas and I will be that person that will fight every day for them.”

Wettach recently quit his job at a Washington, D.C. firm that agreed to do legal work for the Trump Administration to avoid providing information about the firm’s hiring practices. Wettach said the firm caved to Trump’s overreach into the legal system. “I didn’t feel like my Iowa values…and ethics that I have would allow me to continue to be part of that deal which essentially requires the firm to do certain work that Donald Trump and his administration approved of for free,” he said.

Wettach said he started spending part of his time in Muscatine during the pandemic and decided to move back permanently to his hometown, where he once served as a student representative on the city council. Wettach said he has already visited many of the counties in the district to get input from voters. “They want somebody that can help bridge the gap between the urban areas of our district that are very important as well as the rural areas like around Muscatine, like where I’m from,” Wettach said, “and I feel like this time was too critical to stand on the sidelines.”

Travis Terrell, a health care workers from Johnson County, and Bob Krause, who has run for the U.S. senate in the past, have also said they intend to seek the Democratic Party’s nomination in Iowa’s first congressional district.