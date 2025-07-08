DNR asks Iowans for help spotting wild turkeys

Iowa’s annual wild turkey survey is now underway to help the Department of Natural Resources estimate nesting rates and track population trends.

Jim Coffey, a forest wildlife biologist with the DNR, says participants simply record the number of adult hens and any offspring they see, along with the date and county, on the agency’s website.

Coffey says Iowa has had several years of strong turkey hatches, but there’s concern across the Midwest about long-term population declines.

“We’re actually conducting a research project right now to look at some of those demographic trends that have happened over years,” Coffey says. “What we tend to think in some cases, actually, a lot of our timber has over-matured. Turkeys like specific types of habitat. And then, they’re very, very susceptible to weather fluctuations.”

Coffey says the agency shares the turkey survey results with other Midwestern states to understand regional trends.

“Turkeys tend to be associated with forested habitats, and in Iowa, most of that occurs in the southern third and eastern third of the state, but we have turkeys in all 99 counties,” he says, “so, anyone can participate across the state.”

During extremely wet years, Coffey says young turkeys spend a lot of energy just trying to maintain their internal temperature, while researchers are exploring other factors, like predators and disease.

“Turkey biologists across the country have been concerned about declining turkey numbers for several years,” he says.

The Iowa wild turkey survey is underway during July and August. Coffee says more data could help wildlife officials identify what turkeys need to thrive.

(By Rachel Cramer, Iowa Public Radio)