Sioux City Library now offering patrons things to check out beyond books

The Sioux City Public Library is the latest to offer items to check out that aren’t books, videos or DVD’s.

Library spokesperson Matti Smith says they now have a “Library of Things.” “We had talked about doing it for some time, but there was a lot of questions about what kind of things should we offer, what kind of things will be successful, what does the community need,” she says.

Smith says there are things from a variety of categories that library users can check out. “Health and wellness, for fun and games. We have things to help with home improvement,” she says. “My favorite things are probably the like the radon test, because that’s something that’s incredibly useful, but it’s an expensive piece of equipment that you’ll probably only use once, but this way we can have as long as people take good care of the equipment, we can have potentially hundreds of people check out this item.”

The Friends of the Sioux City Public Library provided the money to buy the things. “And so that way we aren’t taking any taxpayer dollars for this, and yet it will still benefit the community,” Smith says. Some of the available items include a sewing machine, paper shredder, pickleball equipment, a blood pressure monitor, and a Karaoke machine.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)