Explosive device found and detonated at Des Moines golf course

Des Moines police closed down the Waveland Golf Course for a time today after a suspicious device was found in the rough near one of the holes.

Des Moines police say the Bomb Squad safely detonated what was determined to be an improvised explosive device. Police say the device did not appear to be constructed for remote detonation.

Officers conducted a search of the area and did not locate any other items of risk. Technicians gathered evidence from the device to examine and try to figure out who may’ve created it.

Waveland open in 1901 and is the oldest municipal golf course west of the Mississippi River