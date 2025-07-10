Hamilton County town’s small supermarket to close

Another central Iowa town is losing its only grocery store.

On its Facebook page, the Stratford Food Center announced that it will be closing its doors to its customers in the Hamilton County community.

The post states that the store has faced challenges including the increase in prices, broken freezers and coolers, and the piling of debt.

The Stratford Food Center opened for business in 2009.

The announcement comes on the heels of the Webster County town of Dayton closing its store with the announcement made public in June.

The Stratford Food Center will close its doors once all items are sold in their store.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)