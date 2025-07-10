Iowa drought conditions continue to wash away

by | Jul 10, 2025

Drought conditions continue to improve in the state.  The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows most of the middle of the state has no drought conditions, which is about 64% — and is up from 57% with no drought last week.

Less than 4% of the state has areas of moderate drought, including one county in northwest Iowa, six in the southeast, four in south-central, and two in eastern Iowa. Around 36% of the state is abnormally dry, in sections along the eastern and western edges.

Just 20% of the state had no drought conditions at the start of the year.

Share this:
Radio Iowa