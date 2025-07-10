Second day of protests over deportation of eastern Iowa man

Another demonstration is planned this afternoon in Davenport, following a protest in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, after a West Liberty man was deported to Guatemala over the Fourth of July holiday.

Members of the group Escucha Mi Voz (Listen to My Voice) say 20-year-old Pascual Pedro Pedro was “unjustly deported by ICE without due process.”

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he’s aware of the case.

“His advocates have been in contact with my office,” Grassley says. “I don’t know that he has been, and obviously we would need a privacy report, a statement from him, to get involved in his case.”

Today’s (1:30 PM) protest is planned outside the Davenport offices of Grassley, Senator Joni Ernst and Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks. Grassley, who’s in Washington D.C., did not say when he would meet with the group about Pedro Pedro’s case.

“It’s been publicly reported that he was issued a lawful, expedited removal several years ago,” Grassley says. “That removal order was final and he since been staying in U.S. temporarily under certain conditions that I’m not sure that I can define.”

Grassley says it’s the executive branch of government that carries out the nation’s immigration enforcement laws.

“I’ll continue to pass along Iowans’ questions and concerns to the administration, if that’s what they want me to do,” Grassley says. “But I make law, I don’t enforce law. I can advocate for people, but I’ll have to go through the administrative branch of government.”

Wednesday’s protest was outside the Immigration Customs and Enforcement office in Cedar Rapids. Pedro Pedro reportedly had no criminal background and was swiftly deported, after spending the past seven years in eastern Iowa.

Alejandra Escobar, with the nonprofit Escucha Mi Voz, spoke during the rally.

“What happened in this office, we still don’t know the details, but we do know some things,” Escobar says. “One, is that Pascual was denied due process, a process that every single person deserves.”

Escobar says Pedro Pedro was detained at an annual check-in at the Cedar Rapids ICE office and deported days later. His family found out when he called them from Guatemala City.

“Bring Pascual back now, where he belongs, in his community, in his church, with his family at home in West Liberty. Yes! Yes!”

Pedro Pedro’s lawyer says when he entered the country at 13 years old, he was given an order for supervision that allowed him to stay, but ICE officers removed that order last week when they detained him.

(Additional reporting by James Kelley, Iowa Public Radio)