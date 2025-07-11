Reynolds, Vilsack tout alternatives to regulation of farm chemical applications

Governor Kim Reynolds says the state and federal government should stick with the voluntary approach to reducing farm chemical runoff into Iowa waterways.

A report commissioned by Iowa’s largest county has found nitrate levels in the rivers used to provide drinking water in the Des Moines metro are among the highest in the United States. “You know regulation is hardly ever the answer. That’s a killer in most instances,” Reynolds said. “It takes out innovation. It takes out you know just the ability to be nimble.”

Reynolds told reporters yesterday that since she took over as governor eight years ago, the state has spent hundreds of millions of dollars to help farmers install conservation practices that improve water quality. “That’s, I think, where we need to continue to put our efforts,” Reynolds said. “I can’t control Mother Nature. They can’t control Mother Nature, so that’s just a component that they have to work with, but mark my word, they are working every single day to implement conservation practices because they know it benefits everybody.”

Former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack, who served 12 years as the nation’s secretary of agriculture, said there is “definitely a role” for the federal government in cleaning up waterways, but Vilsack suggested it’s supporting new ways to use manure from Iowa livestock operations.

“One of the reasons we have the nitrate problem is because there is an over application of manure on ground around the state…There’s only so much nutrients that land needs. It gets rid of the excess. It goes into the rivers and streams. We’ve got the problems,” Vilsack said. “What if you diverted that manure? What if you created opportunities to basically take that manure and create something more valuable from it?”

Vilsack said manure is generating energy and fuel in other parts of the country and the federal government should support research and projects that turn manure into a commodity that’s sold like corn and beans. “You’ve reduced the level that’s applied to land, which reduces nitrates — which deals with the water issue, you’ve created an opportunity for that farmer to have additional income…and you also create jobs in rural places,” Vilsack said. “What’s not to like about that opportunity?”

Vilsack indicated there are other “creative solutions” like sensor technology that determines how much farm chemicals are needed on crop land. “In some cases it’s been suggested by folks at Iowa State that maybe 30% of our corn acres don’t necessarily need fertilizer at all,” Vilsack said. “Well, if that’s the case, that’s a savings for farmers.”

Vilsack made his comments during taping of the “Iowa Press” program which airs tonight on Iowa PBS.