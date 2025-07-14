Elma man pleads not guilty to attempting to kill deputies

A northeast Iowa man is set to go to trial after pleading not guilty to four counts of attempted murder of peace officers for an incident in May.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from 49-year-old Mark Zweibohmer of Elma to conduct a welfare check at his residence. When officers arrived, Zweibohmer allegedly began shooting at responding officers, who returned fire. There were no injuries.

Court records also show Zweibohmer is slated for trial July 30th for his arrest last September on charges that include third-degree burglary, interference with official acts causing bodily injury, eluding, O-W-I, and five counts of first-degree harassment. His attorney is pursuing an insanity defense in that trial.

(By Mark Pitz, KCHA, Charles City)