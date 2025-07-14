Fire in historic building on town square in Albia

Fire crews from several surrounding towns are in Albia, fighting a fire in a historic building on the town square.

The fire was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. today and by midday a portion of the west side of the building has collapsed. The building has had businesses at street level and apartments above. Albia’s fire chief told KIIC Radio not everyone has been accounted for.

The fire started in a section of the building that dates back to 1884. Fire crews are trying to keep the fire from spreading to a nearby hair salon and thrift shop. Traffic from Highway 5 through downtown Albia is being diverted. Smoke from the fire can be seen from as far as 10 miles away.

(By Pat Powers, KIIC, Albia)