Most of burning building on Albia’s town square toppled to stop fire’s spread

Most of a historic building on Albia’s town square has intentionally been knocked to the ground to stop the spread of a fire that started around 8:30 this morning.

Seven fire departments joined Albia’s fire crews at the scene this (Monday) morning and Albia’s fire chief says firefighters will be on the scene through the night and tomorrow to deal with the expected flare ups. Local businesses have been trucking water to tanks for pumper trucks from Albia, Centerville and Chariton that have been pouring water on the fire.

Officials say they have not been able to make contact with everyone who lived in the building, which had eight apartments. Monroe County Public Health Director Dana Cockrell said people who live in the downtown area had to evacuate quickly this morning. “We’ll be working on sheltering people. (There’s) a lot smoke damage even for people even that don’t have fire actively going and there are a lot of smoke and air concerns here in town,” she said. “If you’ve got a respiratory condition, don’t be going outside right now. It’s incredibly smoky.”

The restoration of buildings around Albia’s courthouse square to original Victorian-era designs began in the late 1960s. Albia hosts “Restoration Days” events each year to commemorate the decades-long effort. The building that caught fire today dates back to 1884.

