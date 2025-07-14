Whitson’s 5th space mission wraps, ‘an amazing experience’

The SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying Iowa native Peggy Whitson and her three-member crew is now making the slow descent toward Earth after an 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station.

During a farewell ceremony on Sunday, Whitson expressed her appreciation to the seven astronauts who are remaining aboard the orbiting laboratory for their hospitality during the past few weeks.

“We really enjoyed ourselves up here. It was an amazing experience,” Whitson says. “It’s always great to work with a bunch of professionals, which you are, but it’s even more special to work with folks that have become our friends even more deeply.”

The 65-year-old Whitson, who grew up on a farm near Beaconsfield, is wrapping up her fifth mission to the ISS, and became emotional saying goodbye to everyone as they gathered around the Dragon’s hatch.

“We really appreciate the fact that the camaraderie and the teaching that you guys offered to some of the crew was really exceptional,” Whitson says, “and we thank you.”

Whitson and her Axiom Space crewmates from Hungary, India and Poland completed some 60 experiments and demonstrations while aloft.

Their spacecraft undocked from the station early this morning and is scheduled for splashdown in the Pacific Ocean about 4:30/Central on Tuesday morning.

Whitson is America’s most experienced astronaut and by the end of this mission, she’ll have spent almost 700 days in space, nearly two years of her life.