Eastern Iowa assessing damage after weekend storms

Recovery efforts continue in two eastern Iowa counties after heavy rain and high winds hit at the areas.

Scott County Deputy Emergency Management Director Jodi Freet says the agency is continuing to assess the damage as it works with the Red Cross and Salvation Army to make sure residents have shelter and flood cleanup kits. “We did have a lot of tree damage, home damage, of course, with the flooding, you know, individuals were driving through some of those flood waters, so there were some first responders that needed to go help,” she says.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado cut a seven-mile path through Davenport with peak winds estimated at 120 miles an hour. The city reported damage to 18 properties, with the most significant damage was to apartment buildings on 35th Street, where three buildings were tagged as unsafe, impacting 25-30 residents. No deaths or serious injuries have been reported.

The governor issued a disaster proclamation Monday for Scott County to open up some state funds for storm recovery. In Dubuque County there was flash flooding and a tornado. County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Berger says the windstorm hit several farms, damaging buildings and electrical lines. He says the Bee Branch Greenway, a park that serves as flood mitigation infrastructure for the city, did its job.

“Twenty years ago that would have filled a lot of basements in the downtown, North End area,” he says.

Berger says the Greenway keeps the water from overwhelming a neighborhood. “It keeps it into the mitigation projects that the city of Dubuque did, and then they built a bunch of detention basins, you know, to kind of slow the rate of that water going downhill,” he says. Berger says several buildings were damaged because of the tornado, which had 95 mile an hour winds. The agency is still assessing the damage, but no deaths or serious injuries have been reported so far.

(James Kelley, Iowa Public Radio contributed to this story.)