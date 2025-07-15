Grassley watchful as ‘content creator’ seeks seat in Congress

A 25-year-old social media influencer and political novice is reportedly polling very well heading into today’s Congressional primary election in Arizona, and Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, who’s 91 and has decades of experience, says Deja Foxx may have a shot at joining him in Washington.

“Anybody that’s unique and got a different approach to politics, they choose to run, they can run their campaign any way they want to,” Grassley says.

Nearly four times the age of Gen Z Democrat Foxx, Grassley says she may be one of the first professional internet content creators to run for the U.S. House, but she certainly won’t be the last.

“Of course, you know me, for 45 years in the United States Senate, I’ve tried to use all those new ways of communicating to Iowans,” Grassley says, “and I wouldn’t blame a candidate in Arizona or even in Iowa that came up with a unique way of campaigning.”

Iowa’s senior Republican says he’s worked to embrace technology and is a routine tweeter on the X platform.