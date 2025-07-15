Human remains found in Albia building destroyed by fire

Officials have confirmed human remains were found this morning in what’s left of a historic building on Albia’s town square that caught fire Monday.

Albia Fire Chief John Freshwater said the remains were found in the apartment where investigators believe the fire started. The body as been taken to the State Medical Examiners office for identification.

Firefighters were at the site overnight, monitoring the smoldering structure, which had three businesses at street level and apartments on the second floor. People who live and work in buildings around the courthouse square have been allowed back in to assess water and smoke damage and make clean-up plans.

The fire chief hopes to reopen the area to traffic later today.