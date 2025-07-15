Iowan Whitson and Ax-4 splashdown off southern California

The SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying Iowa native astronaut Peggy Whitson and her three crewmates on Axiom-4 splashed down about 4:30 Central this morning in the Pacific Ocean just off the coast of San Diego.

“Thanks for the great ride and the safe trip,” Whitson said. “We’re just happy to be back!”

It completes an 18-day research mission aboard the International Space Station. Whitson is America’s most experienced astronaut, now with nearly 700 days in space over five missions.

