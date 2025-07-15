An eastern Iowa adult has tested positive for measles and public health officials have released a list of places the person visited last week while they were contagious.

The person diagnosed with measles made stops in Dubuque, Ely, Cedar Rapids, Amana, North Liberty and Coralville over the past week. Here is the list provided by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services:

Casey’s 2699 Rockdale Rd. Dubuque, IA 52003 Sunday, July 6th, 2025 5:30pm–7:30pm Dan and Debbie’s Creamery 1600 Main St, Ely, IA 52227 Sunday, July 6th, 2025 6:30pm–8:30pm Fields of Fun Daycare 6340 Muirfield Dr SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404 Monday, July 7th, 2025 7:00am–9:00am Amana Pharmacy (Amana Society Pharmacy) 507 39th Ave., Amana, IA 52203 Monday, July 7th, 2025 8:00am–8:00pm North Liberty Pharmacy 555 W Cherry St, North Liberty, IA 52317 Tuesday, July 8th, 2025 9:00am–8:00pm Casey’s 1495 State Street Ely, IA 52227 Tuesday, July 8th, 2025 6:30pm–8:30pm Airport National Golf Range 3001 Wright Brothers Blvd, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404 Wednesday, July 9th, 2025 4:00pm–7:00pm Amana Pharmacy (Amana Society Pharmacy) 507 39th Ave., Amana, IA 52203 Thursday, July 10th, 2025 8:00am–8:00pm Amana Pharmacy (Amana Society Pharmacy) 507 39th Ave., Amana, IA 52203 Friday, July 11th, 2025 7:30am–10:30am State Hygienic Laboratory Specimen Drop-off Vestibule 2490 Crosspark Road, Coralville, IA 52241 Friday, July 11th, 2025 9:00am—11:30am

Public health officials are asking people to fill out a form if they may have been in the same locations at the same time. Measles is highly contagious and spread through the air when an infectious person breathes, coughs or sneezes.

This is the seventh case of measles confirmed in Iowa this year. Health officials say the person is fully vaccinated against measles, had not traveled out of state recently and has no known link to other recent cases of measles in the state. Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, red or watery eyes, a runny nose, and a rash.