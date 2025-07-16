Driver: Iowa Speedway is a “ton of fun,” should continue as big-money boost

It’s estimated a single weekend of NASCAR racing generates $100-million for central Iowa’s economy, and one of the sport’s top drivers — who’s won the checked flag twice at the Iowa Speedway — believes the top-level races will continue in Newton.

Christopher Bell, who drives the number-20 car for Joe Gibbs Racing on the circuit, tells Radio Iowa he’s very much looking forward to coming back for the Iowa Corn 350 the first weekend in August.

“The Iowa Speedway has been one of my favorite race tracks and it always provides such entertaining races, and last year’s Cup race was probably the best short track race that we had on the schedule,” Bell says. “It was an awesome race, a ton of fun to be a part of, and yeah, I think it’s a staple on the schedule and hopefully for years to come we’ll continue racing there.”

NASCAR has owned the Newton facility for more than a decade and has sold out the 30,000 seat stadium for next month’s weekend of contests.

The 30-year-old Oklahoma native says the Iowa Speedway is an ideal short track, which Bell calls his “bread and butter.”

“I don’t think that there’s anything we’re missing at Iowa. It’s a world-class facility and it’s a ton of fun to race at,” Bell says. “The layout is just, it’s awesome, so I have no complaints. I hope that they continue to get events there.”

Bell is ranked 6th overall in the Cup Series with three wins and eight top ten finishes. He won back-to-back Xfinity races at the Iowa Speedway in 2018 and 2019, and finished fourth in last year’s first Cup Series race at the track.

He started his racing career in micro-sprints and sprint cars, and did plenty of racing in Iowa in his early days.

“I did, yes, and we’ve got a big couple of weeks coming up at Iowa between the NASCAR race, and on top of the NASCAR race, we have the 360 Nationals and then the Knoxville Nationals will be the following week. So race fans that go out to the central Iowa area have plenty of plenty of racing to see this next month.”

The Newton track is right along Interstate 80, about 35 miles east of Des Moines. Iowa boasts having more dirt tracks per capita than any other state.