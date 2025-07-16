Siouxland Foodbank to host Healthy Kids Iowa food distribution

The Foodbank of Siouxland is hosting a drive and walk-up food distribution Wednesday for the new Healthy Kids Iowa program.

Food Bank Executive Director, Jacob Wanderschied says the program administered through the Health and Human Services Department is open to anyone, and they are looking to distribute 1,200 food baskets for kids.

Wanderschied says the food baskets will have a variety of items. )”We’re going to have milk, cheese, some canned items, some grains, some fresh fruit and vegetables for the children. It is an optional choice. For example, we did purchase peanut butter. And if you’re have a nut allergy, we can definitely take that out and replace it with another item,” he says. “There is still that choice for what you get. Where we will have things kind of pre-made and then you can kind of pick from that list if there’s some things that aren’t for you.”

Wanderschied says you don’t have to live in Sioux City to take advantage of this program. “Any county in Iowa is is eligible for this program. There will be a couple questions that we will just gather for demographic sake that we turn back into the state,” Wanderschied says, “but essentially if you receive free lunch or on SNAP or under a certain income requirement, we can we can help you out and if not there is an alternate way that we can help.” Wanderschied says each child aged four to 18 will receive a food basket, so if you bring two kids, each will receive a basket.

The program runs from 1 to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the city events center. You can find out more about the program on the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services website.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)