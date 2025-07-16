U.S. Senator Ernst dismisses ‘chitter chatter’ about her 2026 intentions

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is dismissing a report in a Washington, D.C. publication that cites unnamed Republicans as being concerned she will not seek reelection in 2026.

“There’s always all kinds of chitter chatter everywhere, but I have a lot left to do in the United States Senate, so I am not slowing down any time soon. We’ll have an announcement this fall,” Ernst said.

Ernst, who is 55 years old, hired a campaign manager in June. Newly filed Federal Election Commission reports show Ernst raised about $723,000 in the past three months. She has about $3.4 million in cash in her campaign account.

Last week, Senate Republican Leader John Thune told the digital newspaper Politico that he is doing everything he can to encourage Ernst to run for reelection — and Thune believes Ernst is moving in that direction. At the end of June, a top Republican senator from North Carolina announced he’ll retire at the end of his current term. And Governor Kim Reynolds, a long time Ernst ally, announced in April she wouldn’t seek reelection next year. Ernst said those retirements have no bearing on her own deliberations about a 2026 campaign for reelection.

“Everybody makes their own decisions,” Ernst told Radio Iowa after visiting an apiary near Indianola this past weekend.

Ernst’s annual “Roast and Ride” fundraiser is scheduled for October 11 in Des Moines. Ernst was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014 and re-elected to a second term in 2020, defeating Democrat Theresa Greenfield by 6.6% margin.