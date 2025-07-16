UI prof: Don’t bring mom or dad along on job interviews

A business professor at the University of Iowa says she’s stunned by the results of a new survey that finds some parents will accompany their adult children on job interviews, and even make calls on their kid’s behalf.

Jennifer Nahrgang, a professor of management and entrepreneurship in the UI’s Tippie College of Business, says bringing mom or dad along for a sit-down with a potential employer sends the absolute wrong message.

“That’s a mistake on behalf of the child,” Nahrgang says, “and then it’s a mistake on behalf of the parent because they’re not letting their child showcase their own abilities and skills.”

The survey released by TopResume found 26-percent of Gen Z job applicants said they’d brought a parent with them on an interview, which Nahrgang says demonstrates a critical error in judgment.

“I think what employers are looking for is someone that’s proactive, that can be independent in their work,” Nahrgang says, “and so I think that signals the complete opposite.”

The survey found many candidates cited stress or anxiety as the reason, saying having a parent by their side provides emotional support, and makes them feel more relaxed and reassured. The roots may be traced to a rising deficit in social and communication skills, a boost in remote work, and an increased reliance on digital interaction instead of face-to-face conversations.

At what age should someone be able to handle a job interview without a parental wingman?

“I think it depends on the type of job. I think teenagers, when they take summer jobs, they certainly should be able to handle that,” she says. “If you think about, if they’re able to do the work, they should be able to do the interview.”

She says certainly a college-age person ought to be capable of a one-on-one interview without a guiding hand, though Nahrgang notes, parents are getting more involved in recent years.

There are guidelines against it, but she says parents aren’t above attempting to contact university professors to discuss a bad test score or a failing grade.