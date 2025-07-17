Curious baby monkey (not George) born at central Iowa zoo

Visitors to Iowa’s largest zoo may have to be patient, but they should now be able to spot the newest resident, a tiny grey-brown Japanese macaque.

Blank Park Zoo spokesman Alex Payne says the monkey named Taro was born at the Des Moines facility almost a month ago, but they held off making his arrival public until it was clear he’d bonded well with his mom.

“It’s actually really important for these animals to connect with their parents, so we give them a little bit of time before we do announce that,” Payne says, “just because there is also a really high infant mortality rate for Japanese macaques.”

The name Taro is of Japanese origin, meaning “eldest son.” Payne says the monkey’s birth highlights the zoo’s ongoing commitment to wildlife conservation.

“There is the Association of Zoos and Aquariums that we’re a part of in their species survival plan,” Payne says. “Blank Park Zoo is actually the zoo that coordinates that for all the different AZA zoos across the country. We really are excited about this, not just because it’s another birth, but because it’s a species that we are really taking that lead on.”

Since the introduction of the species at the zoo in 1985, a total of 46 Japanese macaques have been born there, including Taro’s mother, Anika, who was born in 2014. This is her first baby.

Taro is only a few inches tall, so you’ll need to keep a sharp eye out to see him.

“He’ll be close to his mom for the next several weeks, until he starts getting a little bit bigger and can go off and do some more of his own stuff,” Payne says. “You can see him out there just by the carousel, next to the giraffe. He’s definitely a curious little animal. You’ll see him exploring, checking out different sticks and leaves.”

Taro is among several new arrivals at the zoo this summer, including AJ, an eastern black rhino, Henri the addax, baby wallabies, and two bamboo sharks.