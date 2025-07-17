Iowa lawmakers laud HALT Fentanyl Act signing

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says President Trump’s signature on a bill that classifies fentanyl-related drugs as more dangerous substances “will save lives.”

The new federal law will require prison sentences for people convicted of making or selling synthetic drugs that are similar to fentanyl. Grassley, a co-sponsor of the bill, said the law will “prevent these deadly fentanyl knockoffs from making their way into Iowa communities.”

Grassley attended the bill signing at the White House. Other Republican elected officials from Iowa were there, too. Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird called it “a pivotal moment” in the fight against fentanyl. Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks said the bill gives law enforcement the tools to “stop fentanyl and copy-cat drugs from claiming more lives.” Congressman Randy Feenstra said too many families have lost loved ones to an overdose “and this law will strengthen efforts to keep drugs out of our communities and away from our kids.”

Fentanyl is an opioid and opioids and synthetic opioids are the leading cause of overdose deaths in the United States. The HALT Fentanyl Act passed the House and Senate with bipartisan support.