Potential ’28 presidential candidates, from both parties, making Iowa appearances

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is headlining an Iowa GOP fundraiser tonight — another in a growing list of potential 2028 presidential candidates making trips to the state that has been the starting line for presidential campaigns for decades.

Florida Senator Rick Scott was here in May. Texas Senator Ted Cruz, the winner of the Iowa GOP’s 2016 Caucuses, returns in August. But it’s not just Republicans making the trek, as some prominent Democrats are making stops in Iowa. Pete Buttigieg, who won the Iowa Democratic Party’s 2020 Caucuses, spoke to a large crowd in Cedar Rapids in May. Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego plans to visit the Iowa State Fair next month and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is scheduled to keynote a fundraiser in Des Moines in September.

Iowa Republican Party chairman Jeff Kaufmann has long argued Iowa’s position as the lead off state for presidential campaigns is stronger when both parties hold Caucuses on the same night — and he is “thrilled” that Brian Meyers, the new Iowa House Democratic Leader, is talking about having Iowa Democrats again host first-in-the-nation Caucuses in 2028. “I haven’t had this much hope for probably a year and a half,” Kaufmann said. “I stand ready to tape my mouth and work with him.”

Kaufmann has harshly criticized Iowa Democrats for following the schedule laid out by President Biden that had other states go first in the 2024 campaign. Iowa Democrats, in the past, have wrestled with ways to give Iowans who could not attend the Caucuses in person a way to participate. That’s a no go, according to Kaufmann. “They cannot have a mail in option because when you have a mail in option, that makes it a primary and automatically we’re set up against New Hampshire,” Kaufmann said.

New Hampshire has hosted the country’s first presidential primary since 1920.