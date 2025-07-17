Youngkin, potential 2028 presidential candidate, headlines Iowa GOP event

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, a possible 2028 presidential candidate, praised the first-in-the-nation Iowa Caucuses during remarks tonight at an Iowa GOP fundraiser and he urged Republicans to do everything they can to help President Trump and his administration be successful.

“We have the White House, we have the House of Representatives, we have the Senate,” Youngkin said, “and we’d better go get stuff done.”

Youngkin was on stage for about half an hour, in a question and answer format with the Iowa GOP’s chairman who asked Youngkin if he likes having the Iowa Caucuses kick off the presidential campaign season. “The beginning of the nomination process starts with incredibly informed voters,” Youngkin said. “The difference in the way that the Caucus system works and the way a normal primary works is it is a moment to fully understand issues, candidates, and what that candidate can do.”

Youngkin, a businessman, became the first Republican to win statewide office in 12 years when he was elected governor in 2021. He said the win was fueled by a backlash against pandemic restrictions. Virginia was the 46th state in the nation to re-open schools. “We found ourselves truly at ‘ground zero’ of the parents’ movement,” Youngkin said, “…and my recognition that there is a fundamental right for parents to make decisions with regards to their child’s upbringing, their care and their education — and we are going to make sure we stand for it.”

Youngkin has pushed to provide taxpayer-funded scholarships for low income students to attend private K-12 schools, but his plan stalled in Virginia’s General Assembly where Democrats have majority control. Virginia law does not allow governors to seek reelection and his term ends in January.

A few other presidential candidates of the future, from both political parties, are making treks to Iowa. Texas Senator Ted Cruz, the winner of the 2016 Iowa Caucuses, is scheduled to be in Adel in early August, at a campaign event for Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird.