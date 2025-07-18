Attorney General dropping immigration lawsuit against Winneshiek County Sheriff

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird says she will dismiss the lawsuit she filed in March against Winneshiek County Sheriff Dan Marx over Iowa’s sanctuary county law.

Governor Kim Reynolds filed an official complaint with the Iowa Attorney General’s office on February 4th after Sheriff Marx posted on Facebook that he’d discourage law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities. Attorney General Bird’s statement says Winneshiek County and Sheriff Marx have committed to continue to honor ICE detainers and cooperate with federal immigration authorities.