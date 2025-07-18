Iowa high schoolers hope to lasso a trophy at national rodeo finals

Three southwest Iowa teenagers will compete this weekend in the National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Myler Maher, a junior at Sidney High School, says she’s been preparing diligently for months for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I ride my horse every single day to keep her in shape,” Maher says. “Most of the time it’s just exercising, but about twice a week we’ll go and practice to make sure she still knows how to get the job done.”

Nash Moreland, a freshman at Fremont-Mills, will compete in bull riding. When asked what makes him successful in such a physically demanding event, Moreland keeps it simple.

“I have a lot of try,” Moreland says. “I like to really grit my teeth and just try until my head hits the ground.”

Joining Moreland in the bull riding event is his training partner Cade Smith of Sidney. Smith has been riding bulls most of his life and will be making his third appearance at the national event.

“I’ve been riding bulls since I was five years old,” Smith said. “I started in junior high rodeo in sixth grade, and I’ve worked my way up to high school rodeo now. I’m a senior this year, so I’ve been riding bulls about 14 years.”

Smith says he’s excited not just for the competition, but also for the connections.

“The biggest thing I think I’m excited for is getting to meet all the new people,” Smith says. “I’m really good at talking to new people, learning where they’re from. So I think getting to build new friendships and getting to meet people is probably my biggest thing.”

The event features more than 1,800 contestants from around the world, all vying for prize money, scholarships and the chance to be crowned a world champion. The finals will be streamed online Saturday at www.thecowboychannel.com.

(By Dusty Skahill, KMA, Shenandoah)