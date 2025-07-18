Orange City works out plan for bikers to do Missouri River tire dip

RAGBRI will start more than 20 miles away from the Missouri River in Orange City but bikers can still do the traditional tire dip in the Missouri River water.

Orange City is filling their downtown canal in Windmill Park with Missouri River water Saturday, symbolizing Iowa’s western border. Bike riders can access the canal in Windmill Park all day Saturday and dip their rear tire, take a photo and commemorate the official start of the annual Great Bike Ride across Iowa.

Volunteers will be on site to help capture the photo.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City).