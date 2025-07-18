Tiny pest giving you big trouble? ISU lab can give it a name

Iowans are sometimes bugged by bugs, and if you come across a creepy crawler you’ve never seen before, the experts can likely identify it at the Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic at Iowa State University.

Zach Schumm, an insect diagnostician at the clinic, says there’s been concern this summer with very small critters called springtails.

“Springtails are little, tiny, soil-dwelling — they’re technically not true insects, but I just consider them insects as well — these little, tiny insects that are living in the soil, there’s tens of millions of them in the soil in a very small area, so they’re one of the most abundant insects that are out there, but we tend to not see them because they’re super tiny.”

Iowa’s had plenty of rainy days interspersed with hot, dry days, and that can sometimes prompt springtails to find a way to invade our homes.

“Sometimes when there are short periods of dry weather, they like to sneak indoors to find moisture or to find humidity,” Schumm says, “and we have been getting some increased contacts about springtails this year.”

Iowans who plan to be spending time outdoors over the coming weeks might be wise to heed a few words of Schumm’s advice.

“Just wearing repellents, wearing long sleeve clothing, you get back from a long hike, or if you spend a lot of time in taller grasses or plants or weeds or anything like that,” he says, “it’s always good to just do a tick check as well, just to make sure that you don’t have any ticks on you.”

And if you’ve been nibbled by a flying pest that was out for blood, he notes there are 57 species of mosquitoes in Iowa.

(By Brian Fancher, KLMJ, Hampton)