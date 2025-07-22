Case of measles confirmed in western Iowa adult

Eight cases of the measles have now been confirmed in Iowa this year.

State officials say the latest case is in a “western Iowa” adult who hasn’t recently traveled outside of Iowa and had no known connection to others in the state who’ve recently contracted the virus. Because this person was fully vaccinated, it’s likely they’ve experienced mild symptoms and are less likely to spread the virus to others. Still, public health officials say the person was considered to be contagious last week and may have exposed others to measles when they were at businesses in Sioux Center, Sheldon and Hull.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services released this list of dates, times and locations visited by the person who was contagious:

SuperHiTech, 317 N Main Ave., Sioux Center, IA 51250 Monday, July 14th, 2025 10:00am – 4:30pm

SuperHiTech 915 Park St., Sheldon, IA 51201 Monday, July 14th, 2025 3:35pm – 8:00pm

SuperHiTech 915 Park St., Sheldon, IA 51201 Thursday, July 17th, 2025 9:15am – 8:00pm Casey’s General Store 612 Division St., Hull, IA 51239 Thursday, July 17th, 2025 8:50am – 10:55am

Kwik Star 1521 Park St., Sheldon, IA 51201 Thursday, July 17th, 2025 2:25pm – 4:30pm

Federal public health officials have identified over 1300 cases of measles in the U.S. so far this year. In 2024, there were 285 measles cases reported in 31 states and the District of Columbia.