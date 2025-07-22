Iowa shelter seeks help caring for critters from hamsters to horses

Iowa’s largest non-profit animal shelter has taken in an average of more than four dozen animals every day this month, and it’s putting out a plea for help to the community across central Iowa.

K.C. Routos, director of development for the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, says today is the agency’s annual Day of Giving, an effort to raise lifesaving funds.

“We currently have over 1,400 animals in our care, and we care for anything from hamsters to horses,” Routos says. “So far in July, we have averaged 52 animals coming into our shelter each day.”

The Des Moines-based shelter has a $93,000 goal today and all gifts will be matched up to ten-times, thanks to a generous donation.

“Summer is our busiest season and it takes a lot to care for those animals, so we need the community to help us do that,” she says, “and today is a great way to participate.”

Many pets run away after becoming frightened by the volleys of fireworks that are set off during the month, which is part of the reason July is always so busy for the shelter.

“July 4th, lost pets. People tend to travel a little bit more, so maybe they have a house sitter, there’s a variety of reasons,” Routos says. “Generally, we see a big uptick during the summer because of community cats. They tend to mate more during the summer and so we see a lot of kittens coming into our care. We see a lot more puppies coming through the summer as well.”

Donations can be made online, through the mail, or in person at any of the ARL’s locations.