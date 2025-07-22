Music legend Ozzy Osbourne, who died today at 76, had Iowa connections

Ozzy Osbourne, the heavy metal musician who died today at the age of 76, has had two prominent connections to Des Moines.

Earlier this month, Osbourne’s 40-year-old daughter Kelly got engaged to Des Moines native Sid Wilson of Slipknot, the heavy metal band that formed in Des Moines in 1995. Wilson popped the question July 5, while the family was backstage at Ozzy Osbourne’s final concert with Black Sabbath. The couple has been dating since January of 2022 and their son will turn three late this year.

Back in 1982, Osborne was performing in Des Moines when a fan thew what Osborne thought was a fake rubber bat on stage. Osbourne bit the bat’s head off, immediately realized something was very wrong and he had to get rabies shots afterwards.

Osbourne spent a decade as the front man for Black Sabbath, then launched a solo career in 1979 after being fired from the band. The Osbourne family were featured in a reality TV series in the early 2000s. In 2020, Osborne announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s and he quit touring in 2023.

Osbourne’s family has released the following statement today: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”