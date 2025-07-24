4th Republican launches campaign in Iowa’s 4th congressional district

There are now four Republicans campaigning for Iowa’s fourth district congressional seat.

Ryan Rhodes of Ames worked for President Trump during Trump’s first administration and served as CEO of the conservative social media platform Parler for the past year. Rhodes plans to run on a “Make America Iowa” platform.

“It’s going to be a strong message. We are not going to have any pale pastels or anything like that,” Rhodes said. “We are going to be really full-throated talking about fixing this country. It’s going to start here, in Iowa, so that we can take that strong voice out there.”

Rhodes said America’s political system is broken and he’ll ask voters to send him to D.C. to drain and set fire to the swamp. “We can be strong on protecting rural Iowa, strong on agriculture, and also have the ability to still get out there and fight and lead on the cultural issues,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes founded the Iowa Tea Party during the Obama Administration and he was a senior strategist on Ben Carson’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The other Republicans who’ve announced campaigns in the fourth congressional district are Siouxland Chamber of Commerce president Chris McGowan, Iowa House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl of Missouri Valley and Kyle Larson, a farmer from Humboldt. Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra is pursuing a run for Governor next year.

Democrats Stephanie Steiner of Sutherland and Ashley WolfTornabane of Storm Lake recently launched campaigns in the 4th district. Both are stay-at-home moms.