Hinson’s ‘Save Our Bacon Act’ touted by eight governors, including Iowa’s

Governor Kim Reynolds and seven other Republican governors are backing federal legislation to override rules requiring that pork sold in California come from hogs raised in pens large enough that the pigs can move around. The governors say in a letter that one state should not be able to regulate livestock production in another state.

The bill, introduced by Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion, is called the “Save Our Bacon Act.” It says pork producers must be able to sell their products across state lines and only need to comply with farming regulations in their own state. Hinson introduced a broader bill in 2021.

“California shouldn’t be instilling bacon bans on Iowa…We need access to that market,” Hinson said at the 2021 Iowa State Fair. “…Californians seem to think that their pork comes from the grocery store…but I have seen the process from all the way from the farrowing, all the way up to the feeder pigs, all the way to the finishing and I think more people need to have respect for what our pork producers do to feed the world.”

Her comments, and her previous bill, came before the 2023 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that upheld California’s law. Earlier this year the court rejected a request for a rehearing of the case.

Iowa is the nation’s largest pork producer, while Californians buy about 13% of all the pork sold in the U.S. Voters in California approved a 2018 ballot measure to require more space for pigs as well as egg laying hens and calves raised for veal. Hinson’s “Save Our Bacon Act” does not apply to the poultry industry.

“The Save Our Bacon Act reaffirms livestock producers’ right to sell their products across state lines, without interference from arbitrary mandates,” Hinson said in a prepared statement released today. “This legislation will stop out-of-touch activists—who don’t know the first thing about farming—from dictating how Iowa farmers do their job.:

Iowa Governor Reynolds’ letter on the topic was co-signed by the governors of Nebraska, Oklahoma, Missouri, Indiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Virginia. It concluded with the following: “We ask that Congress make clear that each state may regulate livestock production within its own borders, but not the production of livestock in other states.”

The “Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act” was approved by 63% of California voters in 2018. Veal and egg producers say their industries have largely been able to comply with California’s guidelines. Animal welfare groups say it’s more humane to require larger living spaces for pigs as well. In 2016, 77.6% of Massachusetts voters approved similar guidelines, listed as “Question 3” on ballots.