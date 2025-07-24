Iowa has only small areas of drought remaining

Today’s updated report shows Iowa is close to being drought free. The U.S. Drought Monitor map shows only about 4% of the state now has drought conditions.

Most of Wappello County still has moderate drought, with some across the county line into Monroe and Davis County in southcentral Iowa. There’s also some abnormally dry conditions in those counties. A sliver of moderate drought is hanging on in southwest Iowa along the western edge of Mills County. There’s some abnormally dry conditions in nearby Freemont and Page counties.

The year started with 94% of the state with some type of drought condition.