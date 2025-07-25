Overnight rain on the way for parts of Iowa

More rain is on the way for parts of Iowa. National Weather Service Meteorologist Jim Lee says it’ll start today in southern Iowa.

“We do expect that as we get into the overnight period tonight into Saturday morning, we’ll see an expansion of showers and storms across roughly the southern or southeastern half or so of Iowa. So they should extend up towards central Iowa overnight,” Lee says.

Lee says they aren’t expecting any rough weather. “The risk of severe weather is pretty low. But we could see locally heavy rainfall and possibly some isolated flooding,” he says. Outdoor conditions will remain uncomfortable. “With the rain coming at night, it won’t do too much to cool us off. But high temperatures on Saturday will once again be only in the mid to lower to mid 80’s,” Lee says. “The downside of that is it will remain very humid out and it will be warming up on Sunday onward.”

Lee works out of the Johnston office in the Des Moines metro area and says the rainfall amount for the month is approaching record territory. “Actually, the total for the month so far in Des Moines would rank it as the seventh wettest July on record, and we still have almost a week to go. So there is a possibility that we may end up quite high on that list depending on how much more rain we get. But we’re already in the top ten,” he says. The rain has helped push most of the drought conditions out of the state.