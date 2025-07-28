Le Mars vows to end religious events in schools, unless student-led

Officials with a school district in northwest Iowa say they’ll stop letting religious groups hold events on school grounds, after getting a letter from a nonprofit that promotes the separation of church and state.

The Freedom from Religion Foundation learned about a National Day of Prayer event held in May in Le Mars that was held outside the middle and high school.

Sammi Lawrence, an attorney with the organization, says the event violated the First Amendment.

“Public schools just aren’t supposed to favor religion,” Lawrence says, “and they’re not really supposed to encourage students one way or the other when it comes to things like prayer or what they believe.”

Lawrence says legally, public schools must be religiously neutral.

“They’re not supposed to be encouraging students to believe in a certain religion — or not believe in it,” she says, “and they’re not supposed to let other people come onto campus to try to get students to pray or believe in a religion either.”

The district responded, saying it informed the ministry that held the event it can no longer lead prayer activities with students on school property.

Administrators also said they will make sure any prayer events on school grounds are student-led.

(Isabella Luu, Iowa Public Radio)