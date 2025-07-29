Drake men to open basketball season in Sioux Falls

Drake men’s basketball will begin its 2025-26 season as part of the Field of 68 Opening Day Marathon, the Field of 68 announced on Tuesday. The Bulldogs will go up against Northern Arizona from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on November 3.

The Field of 68 Opening Day Marathon is a six-game, all-day event featuring three contests from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls and three contests from the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

The Marathon features the following matchups:

In Sioux Falls, S.D.:

· Drake vs. Northern Arizona

· Murray State vs. Omaha

· South Dakota State vs. Merrimack

And in Rock Hill, S.C.:

· Queens vs. Winthrop

· Bradley vs. St. Bonaventure

· High Point vs. Furman

Drake Head Coach, Eric Henderson, took part in the inaugural Field of 68 Opening Day Showcase last season while at South Dakota State and will be making his return to Sioux Falls for his first game on the sidelines for the Bulldogs.

“Last year was such a great event, it was run extremely well, the games were awesome, and the excitement around the whole event was huge,” Henderson said. “Coming back to South Dakota, it was just too good of an opportunity to pass up.”