Iowa’s corn and soybean crops continue to develop and remain in top condition.

The corn crop is one day ahead of last year in the key development stages. The latest U.S.D.A. report also shows 87% of the corn is rated in good or excellent condition, which is up one percentage point from last week. Fifty-two percent of soybeans are setting pods — which is five days ahead of last year’s development.

Overall, 82% of the soybeans are rated in good to excellent condition.