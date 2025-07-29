New Alliant power plant could impact Cedar Rapids airport

Officials with the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids are raising concerns about Alliant Energy’s plan for a gas-fired power plant nearby.

The proposed facility would include two turbines powered by natural gas, just over a mile from the edge of a runway that’s under construction.

Airport director Marty Lenss says plumes from the turbines, which could be up to 250 feet tall, would pose significant risks to flight operations.

“Both of those approach corridors scissor at a time with aircraft that are, particularly in inclement weather, are at critical stages of flight,” Lenss says. “We have to protect that corridor and this location just puts too much at risk for the airport to get to a conclusion it’s a good idea.”

Lenss says he’s concerned about the height of the turbines, as well as the plumes creating visibility and turbulence issues. He says they’d intrude on critical airspace.

“Could the plumes interrupt an approach to a runway such that a pilot could not see the runway, would not be able to land and would have to divert to an alternative airport? Yes, that’s a very real possibility,” Lenss says, “and it happens today because of plumes that impact the airport.”

Airport officials are organizing a meeting with Alliant Energy to discuss alternative sites for the power plant.

A statement from Alliant says the company is in the early stages of its site selection process. Alliant says it’s continuing its work with officials from Fairfax and Cedar Rapids to determine if the facility would be compatible with airport operations.

(By James Kelley, Iowa Public Radio)