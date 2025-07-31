Postville beef and poultry plant pays $50,000 penalty for wastewater issues

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird says a northeast Iowa facility that produces kosher beef, chicken and turkey has agreed to pay a $50,000 penalty to settle a lawsuit over 60 wastewater violations.

The attorney general says Agri Star Meat and Poultry in Postville is responsible for toxic ammonia concentrations in nearby Hecker Creek and has failed to submit timely reports about wastewater problems. The company has a wastewater treatment system with lagoons that discharge about a million gallons each day into Hecker Creek, which flows to the Yellow River. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has cited Agri Star for having excessive amounts of ammonia as well as chloride, copper and other pollutants in that wastewater.

Agri Star has agreed to fully comply with its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit by the end of next year.