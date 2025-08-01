Five Iowa writers are spotlighted in weekend author fair

A book festival this weekend in central Iowa is featuring all Iowa authors. Jan Danielson Kaiser, events coordinator for Beaverdale Books in Des Moines, says the Local Author Fair will focus on five fantastic writers of books for both adults and children.

“We just look at it as a great way to introduce customers to new writers and new stories, but also the authors end up loving it because they get to network,” Danielson Kaiser says. “They spend some time visiting, and I think they really do enjoy it as much as the customers.”

Novelist Winter Austin lives in the Van Buren County town of Birmingham. Austin’s bio says she grew up listening to captivating stories told by relatives around a table or campfire. Her newest book is called “Ride a Dark Trail” and she serves as Board President of the Sisters in Crime Iowa Chapter.

Author and world traveler Elizabeth Donne, who now lives in Pleasant Hill, is described as a student of literature and a teacher of linguistics.

“She has a series which I can’t wait to hear more about,” Danielson Kaiser says. “She’s an amazing lady and she spent most of her life in Cape Town, South Africa and she’s been to all five continents.”

Writer John Donovan, of Adel, says in college, he majored in English and got a minor in “not taking things seriously enough.”

“He’s written seven novels. This new one is called, “Confessions of the Tenth Smartest Person in the World (and Other Delusions),” she says, “and his bio says he lives with his wife, four dogs, some chickens, and what seems to be an infinite number of cats.”

Two children’s authors are also being featured this weekend: Emma Fust (FUST) of Runnells, whose book “1,000 Balloons” she wrote and illustrated, and Jackie Reinig, from the Shelby County town of Portsmouth.

“She is a grandma and she has a magical forest on her farm that she shares with her grandkids,” Danielson Kaiser says. “She was a nurse, she retired and then started writing magic stories.”

The free event is being held at the book store from 1 to 3 PM on Saturday.