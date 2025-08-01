Iowa Sales Tax Holiday includes online purchases

Iowa’s annual sales tax holiday is underway today through tomorrow. Iowa Department of Revenue spokesman John Fuller says you can shop from home and still get the break.

“It qualifies if you are online too. If you order it and pay for it during the sales tax holiday, you will not have any state sales tax,” Fuller says. While the number of people shopping online has increased dramatically since the Sales Tax Holiday started, Fuller says many people still go to stores to take advantage of the break. “From what I’ve heard from the merchants, they really enjoy it, because they do have bigger crowds,” he says.

The tax break is for articles of clothing or footwear. He says the cost of an item has to be under $100, so you can buy several items if they each cost under $100. There are some items that are not included in the tax break. Fuller says you can to the department’s website for a comprehensive list of what qualifies for the holiday.

The sales tax break for approved items runs through midnight Saturday.