Bobby Kaufmann is new Iowa House Majority Leader

Republicans in the Iowa House have elected Bobby Kaufmann of Wilton as House Majority Leader. President Trump telegraphed the move a month ago during a speech in Iowa on July 3.

“Iowa House Majority Leader-elect Bobby Kaufmann, thank you Bobby,” Trump said as he recognized Kaufmann in the crowd. The crowd gathered on the State Fairgrounds cheered and Trump, still referring to Kaufmann, said: “Great Future.”

Kaufmann led Trump’s 2024 Iowa Caucus campaign, which culminated in Trump winning over half of the vote.

Kaufmann has been chairman of the House tax-writing committee. He’s been a member of the House since 2013 after winning the House seat that had been held by his father, Iowa G-O-P chairman Jeff Kaufmann. Matt Windschitl, who resigned as House Majority Leader, is running for the U-S House in Iowa’s 4th district congressional seat.

Kaufmann said he’s committed to advancing policies that strengthen the economy and support families. Earlier this summer after Governor Kim Reynolds vetoed a bill to restrict carbon pipelines, Kaufmann said he’d kill every priority Governor Kim Reynolds proposes in 2026, but he didn’t mention that conflict today that in his written remarks.

Pat Grassley, the grandson of U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, will continue to serve as Speaker of the House.